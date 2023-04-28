TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,953,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,098,748 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.77% of Cenovus Energy worth $658,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $13,985,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $16.77. 4,982,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

