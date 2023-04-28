TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 307.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $353,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 150,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,850,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 957,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.72. 4,458,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,272. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

