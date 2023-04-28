Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 388,868 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.77. 695,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

