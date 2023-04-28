Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Down 0.7%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €44.72 ($49.69) and last traded at €45.12 ($50.13). 67,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.42 ($50.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($55.56) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($53.33) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Talanx Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.72 and a 200 day moving average of €42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

