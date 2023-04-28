Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Tabcorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TACBY remained flat at $1.39 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0157 dividend. This represents a yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.15%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

