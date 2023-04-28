T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,075,000 after purchasing an additional 363,547 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $112.17. 96,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,533. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $135.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

