Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Swissquote Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

SWQGF stock remained flat at $185.18 during trading on Thursday. Swissquote Group has a 1 year low of $177.50 and a 1 year high of $185.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.42.

