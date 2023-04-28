Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.