Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $55,000 Investment in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 2,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.50.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
