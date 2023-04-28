Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

