Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 194,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,537.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,494,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $87,710.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,537.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock valued at $120,609,337. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,134.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 151,444 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.