Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 6.2 %

Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 209,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $276,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $276,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

