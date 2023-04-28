Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.8 %

STRA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,592. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.