StockNews.com Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Buy

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

