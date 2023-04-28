StockNews.com Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

