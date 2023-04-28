StockNews.com Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.12 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

