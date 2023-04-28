StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.55 on Monday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

