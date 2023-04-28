StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Atento has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Institutional Trading of Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

