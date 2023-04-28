StockNews.com Downgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 79.88% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

