StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 103,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $747.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

