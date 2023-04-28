StockNews.com Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
Grifols stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
