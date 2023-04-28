StockNews.com Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

