StockNews.com Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.10. 90,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FirstService by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FirstService by 38.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,924 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

