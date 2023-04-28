StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ultralife

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.