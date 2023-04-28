StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
