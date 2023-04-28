StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

