Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $17.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.11.
ChargePoint Stock Up 4.3 %
ChargePoint stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.