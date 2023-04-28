Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.52 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.15 ($29.06). 380,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,733. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.83) and a fifty-two week high of €28.21 ($31.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STVN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Recommended Stories

