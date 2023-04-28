Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 243 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.56. 783,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $295.84.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

