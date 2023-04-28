Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Price Performance

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.03. 260,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,350. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

