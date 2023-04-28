Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 91,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $539.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

