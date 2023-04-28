Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 263,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.