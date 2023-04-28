Stephens Begins Coverage on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.65.
EQT Price Performance
NYSE EQT opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
