Stephens Begins Coverage on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.