Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $18.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

