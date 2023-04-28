Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,030,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $201,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,171 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 909,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,754,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 909,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $90,218,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,917. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.