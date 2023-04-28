Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.29. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 71,325 shares traded.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.03.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

