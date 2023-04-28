SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NSI Retail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156,169 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 2,297,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

