Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 57000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

