Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

SO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 4,598,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,824. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83.

Insider Activity

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.