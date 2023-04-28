South Street Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 11,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

