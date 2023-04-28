Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Update

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 649,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonendo news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,691.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,083 shares of company stock worth $29,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonendo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of Sonendo stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 108,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,503. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 82.82% and a negative net margin of 136.96%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.