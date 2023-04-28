Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 1,304.9% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,557.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF remained flat at $115.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. Solvay has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $117.75.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

