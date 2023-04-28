SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.50 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 632,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 92,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

