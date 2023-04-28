SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $368.00 at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

