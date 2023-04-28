Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Snam Stock Performance

Snam stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

