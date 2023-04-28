Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Stock Performance

SXYAY stock remained flat at $26.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 53,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Sika has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

Get Sika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.