Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $844-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.36 million.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.78. 145,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,424. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,227 shares of company stock worth $13,153,072. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

