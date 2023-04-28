Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Drops By 93.1%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the March 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $716,000.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.