Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Increases By 50.0%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSGTY remained flat at $53.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.55.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
