Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Drops By 38.8%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telenor ASA Company Profile

TELNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

