Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Declines By 75.9%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
Shares of Technogym stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. Technogym has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.
Technogym Company Profile
