Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Declines By 75.9%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

Shares of Technogym stock remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. Technogym has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

