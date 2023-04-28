Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Decreases By 93.8%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shoprite Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 2,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

About Shoprite

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

